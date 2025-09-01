Athletic Bilbao beat Real Betis to maintain perfect La Liga start

ATHLETIC Bilbao secured a 2-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday to match Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga with a perfect start.

Marc Bartra inadvertently deflected a cross into his own net before Aitor Paredes capitalised for Athletic’s second goal, extending their winning streak to three matches.

Cedric Bakambu headed home during stoppage time at La Cartuja stadium, providing Betis with momentary hope while their Benito Villamarin ground undergoes redevelopment.

“We go into the international break very happy, with nine points from nine available,“ said Athletic defender Yuri Berchiche.

Earlier on Sunday, third-place Villarreal dropped their first points of the campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo.

Defending champions Barcelona faced Rayo Vallecano later that evening, aiming to preserve their flawless start to the season. – AFP