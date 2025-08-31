Augsburg’s Fellhauer leaves hospital after concussion against Bayern

AUGSBURG midfielder Robin Fellhauer has been discharged from hospital following a serious head injury during Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old suffered a severe concussion and minor facial fractures after colliding with Bayern defender Sacha Boey during stoppage time.

Fellhauer fell motionless to the turf while contesting a high ball during Augsburg’s search for an equaliser.

Boey received a yellow card as medical staff stretchered Fellhauer from the pitch amid tense scenes.

Augsburg coach Sandro Wagner entered the field to confront officials and Bayern players following the incident.

The club confirmed Fellhauer will not require surgery but did not specify a recovery timeline.

Wagner criticised Boey after the match for not immediately apologising for what he termed a “brutal foul”.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany revealed Boey had apologised to Fellhauer after being prompted by teammate Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern Munich held on to win the thrilling encounter 3-2 after initially leading by three goals. – AFP