BAM sends top badminton squad to 2025 SEA Games to restore pride

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia will send its top players to the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand to restore the country’s pride.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh stated this decision was made by coaches following thorough discussions.

Malaysia’s previous backup squad at the Phnom Penh edition returned with only two silver and four bronze medals.

“We felt this is the most opportune time for us to make a decision that benefits the country as this involves restoring the country’s dignity,” Kenny explained during a visit to the diving training venue with chef de mission Nurul Huda Abdullah.

He confirmed the SEA Games shuttlers would face no scheduling conflicts with the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

Badminton events will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 15, two days before the World Tour Finals start.

“We do have sufficient time to make any necessary logistics planning for Hangzhou,” Kenny added.

The BWF World Tour Finals format permits only the top eight singles players and pairs in the World Tour rankings.

Four Malaysian pairs selected for the SEA Games currently hold top-eight positions in the BWF World Tour Finals rankings.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik rank second in men’s doubles while Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun hold fourth position.

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah lead the women’s doubles rankings and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stand sixth in mixed doubles.

Malaysia will also rely on Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh in men’s singles alongside K. Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching in women’s singles.

The squad includes Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing in women’s doubles and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin in mixed doubles.

All listed players will participate in team events with additional support from Eogene Ewe and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin in the men’s team.

Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi and Eng Ler Qi will provide support in the women’s team event for the biennial Games. – Bernama