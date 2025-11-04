BAM strongman Norza uncontested for 3rd term as OCM chief

Honourary life president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria retained his position as president of the Olympic Council of Malaysian (OCM) for a third consecutive term after being announced as the unopposed winner for the 2025-2029 term.

The development came after the Independent Election Panel of OCM for the 2025-2029 term chaired by Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril confirmed that Norza was not challenged as the only candidate named for the contest after the nomination closing date at 5 pm on April 9.

“An official announcement on this matter will only be made after the (OCM) election is over (at 44th OCM annual general assembly on April 19),“ he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Firuz, who is also a Court of Appeal Judge, informed that three other positions were also uncontested -- secretary-general, assistant secretary-general (women), treasurer, and assistant treasurer.

The sole candidate for the position of secretary-general is the deputy president of the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali. The assistant secretary-general (women) is Moira Tan Siew See (a former national netball player), the treasurer is the vice-president of the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin and Assistant Treasurer is the acting president of BAM Datuk V. Subramaniam.

However, the focus of this OCM election is on the contest for the position of deputy president, which will see a straight fight between Malaysian Karate Federation (Makaf) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad, who is also OCM vice-president and Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (PLBM) president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz.

The incumbent (OCM deputy president) was former president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, who is not defending his current OCM position.

For the vice-president post, seven candidates are in the race for five seats, with one of them to be filled by a female representative.

The seven candidates consist of five men: (incumbent) Datuk Chong Kim Fatt (Malaysian Wushu Federation president); Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan (Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association president); Datuk Iruan Zulkefli (Malaysian Boxing Federation president); Gerard Monteiro (Malaysian Squash Racquets Association president); and Azizul Anuar Adenan (Taekwondo Malaysia president).

Meanwhile, the two female candidates are (incumbent) Datuk Paduka Mumtaz Jaafar (former national athlete) and the assistant secretary of the Malaysian Swimming Federation (MAS), former national swimmer Nurul Huda Abdullah.

The position of assistant secretary-general (men) will witness a contest between the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) secretary-general Arif Astaman, and Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation (MSBF) president Melvin Chia.

Meanwhile, Norza, when commenting on his unchallenged re-election as OCM president expressed his gratitude for the support given by the affiliated members of the organisation.

“I was elected unopposed in my previous two terms for 2018-2021 and 2021-2025. I am truly delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to serve a third consecutive term as OCM president, once again unopposed.

“With their continued support, I remain fully committed to leading the Olympic Movement in Malaysia, upholding the Olympic Values under the auspices of the IOC,” he stated in a statement uploaded to the OCM’s Facebook page.