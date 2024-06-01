Barca's Cancelo set to miss Spanish Super Cup

BARCELONA: Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo is unlikely to feature in the Spanish Super Cup next week in Saudi Arabia after his club confirmed Friday he has sustained a knee ligament strain.

Cancelo was substituted early in Barca's 2-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after suffering the injury in a challenge and Spanish media reports say he will be sidelined for between two and three weeks.

The Portuguese full-back, 29, joins a long Barca injury list including Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona visit fourth tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on Sunday before flying to Riyadh next week for the Spanish Super Cup.

The Catalans face Osasuna on Thursday before a potential final on Sunday against Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. -AFP