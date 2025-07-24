Barcelona cancels Japan pre-season match

BARCELONA cancelled their pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Wednesday, citing “serious contractual breaches” by the tour promoter and suggested they may have to scrap upcoming fixtures in South Korea.

The Catalan giants were set to play their first game in Kobe against the J-League team retired former Barca star Andres Iniesta also played for on Sunday.

“Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promotor,“ said Barca in a statement.

“Nevertheless, the club will consider readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea, where two games are scheduled against FC Seoul (July 31) and Daegu FC (August 4), if certain conditions are met by the promoter.

“If these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days. Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barca fans in Japan.”

The club had planned to face Italian side Como at their revamped Camp Nou stadium on August 10 for its reopening but after failing to obtain the adequate permits were forced to move the game to the Johan Cruyff stadium by their training ground. - AFP