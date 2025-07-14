Barcelona signs young winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen

BARCELONA have completed the signing of young Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen, the club confirmed in an official statement. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

Reports from Spanish media suggest the transfer fee was around €2.5 million ($3 million). Bardghji, who made his first-team debut for Copenhagen in the 2021-2022 season, scored 15 goals in 84 appearances for the Danish club.

The promising winger faced a setback last year after suffering a serious knee injury in May 2024, which sidelined him for nearly a year. He returned to action in March 2025, showing resilience ahead of his move to La Liga.

Bardghji becomes Barcelona’s second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol. The Sweden U21 international is expected to join Barcelona’s pre-season preparations, where manager Hansi Flick will assess his readiness for the first-team squad. - AFP