Barcelona to host PSG Champions League clash at Lluis Companys

BARCELONA will host their Champions League group stage match against Paris St Germain at the 55,926-capacity Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on October 1.

The Spanish club confirmed the venue change due to ongoing renovations at their iconic Camp Nou stadium, which are running nine months behind schedule.

Barcelona played their recent LaLiga home opener against Valencia at the 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff within their training complex.

A recent Post Malone concert had left the Lluis Companys pitch in poor condition, adding to the stadium challenges.

The club stated they are working intensively to obtain administrative permits for reopening the Spotify Camp Nou in coming months.

Barcelona expressed gratitude to members and fans for their understanding during this complex process.

The team used Lluis Companys as their home ground during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons while Camp Nou renovations were underway.

UEFA regulations require clubs to play all Champions League matches in the same stadium throughout the league phase.

Barcelona began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 away victory against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Paris St Germain opened their tournament with a commanding 4-0 home win against Atalanta on Wednesday. – Reuters