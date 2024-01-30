BATC 2024: A platform for junior shuttlers to measure performance - Mei Xing

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 Asian Team Badminton Championships (BATC 2024), scheduled to take place next month, is seen as the best platform for the national female young shuttlers to gauge their performance against top players in the region.

National women’s doubles player Teoh Mei Xing (pix) reminded the junior players not to feel intimidated even though other countries are expected to send their strongest squads to this year’s edition.

“It’s a good thing when other teams send strong players because the juniors can learn a lot about the standards and measure their performance level.

“It will be challenging, but we cannot dwell on it too much and must fight to earn points for the country,“ she told reporters after today’s training session.

Meanwhile, since her doubles pair, Anna Ching Yik Cheong, is injured, Mei Xing said she was ready to pair up with another player.

Mei Xing said she refused to overthink it and is determined to deliver her best performance with her new mate.

“...what’s important is, I am ready. If there is a chance for me to step onto the court, I want to perform (excellently) no matter what happens,“ she added.

The national team includes Goh Jin Wei and the country’s number-one female shuttler, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, under-21 players, namely K. Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Go Pei Kee, Low Yeen Yuan, and Tan Zheng Yi.

BATC 2024 will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam from Feb 13 to 18.

The national female squad bagged bronze medals after losing to South Korea 0-3 in the semi-finals in 2022. -Bernama