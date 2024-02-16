BATC 2024: Malaysian women’s team blew best chance to make semis - Rexy

SHAH ALAM: Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky is disappointed with the women’s team for blowing their best chance to advance to the semi-finals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships after losing 3-0 to Indonesia in the last eight at the Setia City Convention Centre here today.

This is because the Indonesians were without their big guns like singles star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (world number seven) and 2023 World Championships doubles silver medallists Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Ramadhanti.

“I felt that we had a chance (to win) but our players let slip an opportunity to reach the semi-finals,” he told reporters here today.

On the performance of national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who went down to world number 30 Lanny Trai Mayasari-Ribka Sugiarto, Rexy admitted that Thinaah has self-confidence issues when on court.

He said that was why Lanny-Ribka targeted her en route to winning the 59-minute match 21-14, 18-21, 21-15.

“... her (Thinaah’s) movement was not smooth and she was a bit too negative. She was hoping to be perfect but life is not like that because you may be good one day and not another day, and there is no guarantee that you can overcome it (inconsistency) through experience.

“Indonesia seized the opportunity by attacking Thinaah,” he said.

Earlier, K. Letshanaa was fielded at first singles but fell 13-21, 21-18, 13-21 to Putri Kusuma Wardani while Wong Ling Ching lost 21-14, 15-21, 16-21 to Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo.

Rexy also disclosed that BAM now have a full-time psychologist in Frederick Tan, who will start his duty on Feb 23 to assist the national shuttlers who still stand a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Bernama