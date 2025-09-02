BAYER LEVERKUSEN have dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after only two Bundesliga matches in charge.

The club stated that retaining the Dutch coach would have constituted an even greater error than his initial appointment.

Ten Hag joined Leverkusen in May on a contract until 2027, succeeding Xabi Alonso who departed for Real Madrid.

His tenure followed the most successful period in the club’s history, which included an unbeaten league and cup double.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes described the dismissal as a difficult but necessary step for the organisation.

He explained that recent weeks demonstrated the ineffectiveness of efforts to construct a new competitive team.

Club CEO Fernando Carro characterised the decision as painful yet essential for future progress.

Rolfes revealed that Ten Hag expressed surprise and disappointment upon receiving the news.

He further admitted personal responsibility for what he acknowledged was a poor hiring decision.

The team displayed a noticeable lack of clarity and direction under the former Manchester United manager.

This decision emerged independently from Leverkusen’s actual match results during the early season.

Ten Hag now holds the unwanted record for shortest managerial tenure in Bundesliga history.

He previously won the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Manchester United.

Leverkusen faced significant challenges following the departure of seven core title-winning players.

An eighth key player, Piero Hincapie, appears destined for Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The club invested heavily in new talent, including three record signings totaling 132 million euros.

Ten Hag’s first match ended in a 5-1 friendly defeat to Flamengo’s under-20 team in Brazil.

Leverkusen managed only one point from their opening two Bundesliga fixtures this season.

They surrendered a lead against Hoffenheim and conceded two late goals to ten-man Werder Bremen.

German media reported internal dissatisfaction with Ten Hag’s communication and tactical approach.

Assistant coaching staff will temporarily assume training responsibilities while the club seeks a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag becomes the third former Manchester United manager dismissed this week, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho. – AFP