Bayern land striker Jackson on loan from Chelsea

BAYERN MUNICH have signed 24-year-old Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Monday.

According to British media, the German champions will be obliged to make the deal permanent for 56.2 million pounds ($75.92 million) if he reaches a set number of appearances.

The loan is reported to have cost 14.3 million pounds.

Jackson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances and helped them win the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup last season.

“I’m really happy to now be part of this great club. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world,“ Jackson said.

“Everyone knows the names of the legends who have played here and knows that this club stands for the greatest success.” - Reuters