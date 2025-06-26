BEN LEONG , kept his game plan and stayed onto the fairways to ensure himself a back-to-back win in PGM Championships. Ben, who recently won the PGM KGPA Championship and today the PGM Penang Championship 2025 which was played at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort on their picturesque Hill course (Par 72). Ben played six birdies against one bogey at hole 8 today, ensured him a four strokes advantage over closest player, Daeng Abdul Rahman.

Ben Leong returned at fifteen under par (-15) whereas Daeng Abdul Rahman was eleven under par (-11).

R Nachimuthu took the third spot at nine under par (-9).

Edven Ying who was co-leader after round 2 got into some trouble at hole 15 and ended with a score of nine. He settled at fourth position with Danny Chia at six under par (-6).

Amateur, Zia Iqmal was the best amateur at even par after 54 holes.

The highlight of the day was on the Ladies Championship. Zulaikha Nasser and Genevieve Ling tied at two under par (-2) after 54 holes forcing them to go for a play-off.

Play off was done on hole 10 (par 5). Both players were under tremendous pressure and the weather was sunny. They went on to play three times from tee 10 after tied with par on first 2 attempts. On the 3rd play-off hole, Genevieve took advantage of landing her second shot onto green. Zulaikah chipped onto the green with her 3rd stroke. Genevieve made a brilliant putt which just stopped short of the hole. She finished it for a birdie. Zulaikah missed her putt. Genevieve won the Ladies Championship on the 3rd play-off hole.