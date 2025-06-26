BEN LEONG, kept his game plan and stayed onto the fairways to ensure himself a back-to-back win in PGM Championships. Ben, who recently won the PGM KGPA Championship and today the PGM Penang Championship 2025 which was played at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort on their picturesque Hill course (Par 72). Ben played six birdies against one bogey at hole 8 today, ensured him a four strokes advantage over closest player, Daeng Abdul Rahman.
Ben Leong returned at fifteen under par (-15) whereas Daeng Abdul Rahman was eleven under par (-11).
R Nachimuthu took the third spot at nine under par (-9).
Edven Ying who was co-leader after round 2 got into some trouble at hole 15 and ended with a score of nine. He settled at fourth position with Danny Chia at six under par (-6).
Amateur, Zia Iqmal was the best amateur at even par after 54 holes.
The highlight of the day was on the Ladies Championship. Zulaikha Nasser and Genevieve Ling tied at two under par (-2) after 54 holes forcing them to go for a play-off.
Play off was done on hole 10 (par 5). Both players were under tremendous pressure and the weather was sunny. They went on to play three times from tee 10 after tied with par on first 2 attempts. On the 3rd play-off hole, Genevieve took advantage of landing her second shot onto green. Zulaikah chipped onto the green with her 3rd stroke. Genevieve made a brilliant putt which just stopped short of the hole. She finished it for a birdie. Zulaikah missed her putt. Genevieve won the Ladies Championship on the 3rd play-off hole.
Genevieve Ling during Final round of the PGM Penang Championship 2025
Genevieve Ling also recently won the Ladies Championship at KGPA last month.
Liyana Durisic who was having a four strokes advantage into the final round settled at 3rd position.
Final Scores:
201 - Ben Leong 69 65 67
205 - Daeng Rahman 67 71 67
207 - R Nachimuthu 71 68 68
Final Scores for Ladies Championship:
214 - Genevieve Ling 71 74 69 (won on 3rd play-off hole), Zulaikah Nasser 73 73 68,
217 - Liyana Durisic 70 71 76
223 - Geraldine Wong 76 74 73