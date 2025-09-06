FRANCE’S Lois Boisson, a surprise French Open semi-finalist, has jumped 296 places in the latest WTA rankings released Monday to a career-high 65.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff hold the top two spots after their run to the finals in Paris where American Gauff defeated world number one Sabalenka in three sets.

Boisson received a wildcard entry a year after undergoing surgery on her left knee, playing her first Grand Slam ranked 361th in the world.

The 22-year-old beat world number three Jessica Pegula and sixth ranked Mirra Andreeva before falling to Gauff in the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek, the defending three-time French Open champion, falls two places to seventh after her semi-final defeat to Sabalenka.

China’s Zheng Qinwen moves up to fifth after reaching the quarter-finals in Paris where she won Olympic gold last year.

WTA rankings

1 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 11,553 pts

2. Coco Gauff (USA) 8,083

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 6,483

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 4,805

5. Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 4,668 (+2)

6. Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 4,636

7. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,618 (-2)

8. Madison Keys (USA) 4,484

9. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,684 (+1)

10. Emma Navarro (USA) 3,649 (-1)

11. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,358

12. Diana Shnaider (RUS) 3,168

13. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,035 (+1)

14. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 2,929 (-1)

15. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 2,804 (+1)

16. Daria Kasatkina (AUS) 2,801 (+1)

17. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2,724 (-2)

18. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 2,390

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,378 (+1)

20. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,200 (+1)

Selected:

65. Lois Boisson (FRA) 951 (+296)