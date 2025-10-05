Brisbane Broncos win thrilling NRL grand final after 19-year drought

THE Brisbane Broncos ended a 19-year National Rugby League title drought with a pulsating 26-22 victory over the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.

Superstar Reece Walsh inspired the Broncos to their seventh championship in front of 80,223 fans at Stadium Australia.

The Broncos scored five tries to four in a free-wheeling grand final that delivered spectacular entertainment.

Brisbane trailed 12-22 after the highest-scoring first half in grand final history produced six tries.

Walsh and his teammates responded magnificently by scoring the only three tries after the interval.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, I’m just so happy for the boys. A lot of people wrote us off this year,“ Walsh said after the dramatic comeback.

The Broncos last won the title in 2006 when they also defeated the Storm 15-8 in their only previous grand final meeting.

Melbourne suffered bitter disappointment with their second consecutive grand final defeat.

“Hopefully, we will be back bigger and better next year. We’ll lick our wounds and hopefully learn from this,“ Storm star Cameron Munster said.

The Storm entered as favourites after winning two more regular season games than Brisbane.

Brisbane showed remarkable resilience under new coach Michael Maguire after missing the finals last season.

They stunned minor premiers Canberra Raiders in the qualifying final before ending Penrith’s quest for a fifth straight title.

The Broncos’ confidence was evident when Deine Mariner scored the second-fastest try in grand final history during the second minute.

Melbourne remained undaunted despite losing centre Jack Howarth to a groin injury early in the contest.

The Storm gained a stranglehold despite a moment of magic from 23-year-old Walsh who barged through for a spectacular try.

Brisbane’s second-half rally started perfectly when Gehamat Shibasaki bulldozed over the line after the interval.

The Broncos surged into the lead despite losing skipper Adam Reynolds to a hamstring injury.

Their defence held firm during tense final moments with Walsh delivering a bone-crunching tackle on Ryan Papenhuyzen to seal the victory.

The Brisbane Broncos earlier completed a double by winning the Women’s NRL title against Sydney Roosters.

They defeated the Roosters 22-18 after jumping to a 12-0 half-time lead in the women’s decider.

The minor premier Roosters stormed back after the break to take the lead in a dramatic contest.

Mele Hufanga clinched the Broncos’ record-extending fourth women’s title with a late try as tempers flared at the final siren. – AFP