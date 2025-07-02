British amateur Tarvet eyes Wimbledon upset against Alcaraz

BRITISH amateur Oliver Tarvet is preparing for the match of his life as he takes on two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round. The 21-year-old, ranked 733rd in the world, has already earned £99,000 ($136,000) from his qualifying run but must navigate strict amateur rules to keep his US college eligibility.

“I’ve got to find £60,000, £70,000 of expenses. Tennis is an expensive sport. So, hopefully, I can make that happen. Just pay my coaches a little bit extra. I don’t know. We’ll figure something out. Fly business class!” Tarvet said. Despite his underdog status, he remains confident. “I’m quietly confident that I can win against anyone. Alcaraz isn’t an exception to that.”

Meanwhile, British number one Emma Raducanu faces a tough test against 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova. Raducanu, still managing a back issue, has tempered expectations. “I don’t expect much,“ she admitted. Vondrousova, fresh from winning the Berlin Open, is relieved to be pain-free. “When you are playing with pain, it’s crazy. You just think about it all the time,“ she said.

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, making his Wimbledon debut, is drawing inspiration from Roger Federer. “His style, his slice, coming to net, chip and charge. It was complete. That’s what I want,“ said Fonseca after his straight-sets win.