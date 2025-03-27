CASH rewards for athletes who won medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games are expected to be distributed after the Aidilfitri celebrations, according to Paralympic Council Malaysia (MPM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin.

He said efforts are being made to fulfil the promise made by a foreign company, though there are some constraints from the sponsor’s side.

He was responding to concerns raised by athletes still awaiting their rewards.

“For your information, there is only one sponsor, a foreign company, and we are still arranging for them to disburse the funds. We are unsure which athlete claims they haven’t received it, but they have been informed of the timeline.

“I don’t think it is a major issue, so I believe everyone will get their money. We were told it would be in the first quarter of 2025, but it might be after Hari Raya Aidilfitri,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri contribution handover ceremony from corporate companies and NGOs to athletes at the Malaysian Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan here today.

Malaysia won two golds, two silvers and one bronze at the Paris Paralympic Games.

About 60 athletes were present at today’s event, which was also attended by MPM secretary-general Datuk R. Subramaniam and OKU Sentral president Datuk Dr Ras Adiba Radzi.