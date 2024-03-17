Celtic retake top spot in Scottish Premiership

GLASGOW: Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday, edging them one point ahead of Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Rangers have a game in hand when they travel to Dundee on Sunday, but Celtic did at least manage to ramp up the pressure on Philippe Clement's men.

A 0-0 draw when St. Johnstone last visited Celtic Park in August was just one of a number of underwhelming home performances from Brendan Rodgers' men this season that have handed the title initiative back to Rangers.

But the home side were on the front foot from the off.

Kyogo Furuhashi had two first-half goals disallowed by the offside flag.

But the Japanese forward got his reward with the opening goal as he headed in Nicolas Kuehn's inviting cross.

The roles were reversed in the first minute of the second period as Furuhashi crossed for Kuehn to slam home his second Celtic goal since joining in January.

James Forrest then came off the bench to net the third as Celtic eyed a big score to boost their goal difference with the title race finely poised.

But it was the visitors who grabbed the fourth and final goal of the afternoon when Connor Smith fired home the rebound after Joe Hart denied Stevie May.

St. Johnstone are now just one point above the relegation playoff place after Ross County beat third-placed Hearts 2-1 thanks to two goals from Simon Murray.

Kilmarnock produced a five-goal second-half fightback to move ahead of St. Mirren in the battle for fourth with a 5-2 win at Rugby Park.

St. Mirren had led 2-0 at the break but Killie roared back after the break as Kyle Vassell scored twice, while Danny Armstrong, Marley Watkins and David Watson were also on target.

Livingston are now 11 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table after a 3-0 defeat at Hibs.

Managerless Aberdeen eased their fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as Leighton Clarkson scored the only goal of a 1-0 win at Motherwell. -AFP