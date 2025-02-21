THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a penalty on PDRM FC after it was found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in the 2024-2025 Challenge Cup Final 1 against Selangor FC at the MBPJ Stadium, Kelana Jaya, on Feb 15.

In a statement today, MFL said that PDRM FC has been penalised and the result of the match is deemed as a 0-3 loss, fined RM3,000 and the team was also given a stern warning and would face a heavier penalty if the same offence is repeated.

“This decision cannot be appealed. For your information, all matters involving the suspension of players are fully under the control of FAM through the FAM Disciplinary Committee,“ the statement said.

In the previous Final 1, Selangor FC defeated PDRM FC 3-2 but the decision of the FAM Disciplinary Committee saw Selangor FC officially awarded a 3-0 victory for the match.

PDRM FC’s offence stemmed from the act of fielding Mohd Safiee Ahmad as a substitute in the 58th minute while the No. 32 jersey was supposed to serve a one-match suspension after collecting two yellow cards in the Quarter-Final 1 match against Melaka FC and the Semi-Final 2 against Kedah Darul Aman FC.

The FAM Disciplinary Committee found that PDRM FC had violated Article 57 (regarding disqualification) read together with Article 32 (regarding disqualification) in the FAM Disciplinary Code when fielding an ineligible player in the match.

The two teams will play again in the 2024-2025 Challenge Cup Final 2 at the MBPJ Stadium, Kelana Jaya, tomorrow with Selangor FC currently leading PDRM FC 3-0.