Championship leaders Leicester turn on the style in Plymouth rout

LONDON: Leicester consolidated their position on top of the Championship as Stephy Mavididi (pix) scored twice in a stylish 4-0 rout of Plymouth on Saturday.

Mavididi opened the scoring with a 14th minute penalty before the Foxes netted three times in a blistering seven-minute spell after half-time.

Patson Daka doubled Leicester's lead with a clinical strike after 49 minutes and Mavididi lashed in his second goal just three minutes later.

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi completed the scoring in the 55th minute, finishing in off a post from Daka's pass to ensure the Foxes remain one point clear at the top of the table.

Ipswich remain second after a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough stepped up their unexpected promotion push.

Kieran McKenna's side, who came up from League One last season, went ahead through Conor Chaplin's eighth of the season nine minutes before half-time.

Omari Hutchinson's fine finish in the 67th minute sealed Ipswich's third successive victory.

Third placed Leeds stayed in touch with the top two after a 2-0 win at Blackburn.

Dan James scored for the third game in succession to fire Leeds ahead in the first half.

Crysencio Summerville's cool finish 15 minutes from full-time wrapped up the Yorkshire club's sixth win in their last seven games.

An equaliser from Watford substitute Rhys Healey six minutes into stoppage-time salvaged a 1-1 draw against fourth placed Southampton at Vicarage Road.

Mike Dodds enjoyed a winning start as interim Sunderland boss after two second-half goals gave the Black Cats to a 2-1 victory against fifth placed West Bromwich Albion.

Dan Ballard broke the deadlock at the Stadium of Light in the 69th minute before Dan Neil doubled Sunderland's lead in the 84th minute.

West Brom hit back through Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 86th minute but Sunderland held out to end a three-game winless run that triggered Tony Mowbray's sacking on Monday.

Anthony Musaba struck a 91st-minute winner as Sheffield Wednesday moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 victory at Stoke.

Lowly QPR extended their resurgence under Marti Cifuentes with a 2-0 win against Hull as goals from Chris Willock and Ilias Chair made it three consecutive victories.

Dimitrios Goutas's 78th minute header earned Cardiff a 1-0 win against struggling Millwall in south Wales. -AFP