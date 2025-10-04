Chelsea manager denies discipline problem despite recent red cards

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca has denied his team has a discipline problem despite receiving three red cards in their past four matches.

The Blues face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday following a difficult period.

Chelsea have been reduced to 10 men in three of their last four games, suffering two defeats in that sequence.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off during their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah received a red card in last week’s 3-1 loss to Brighton.

Forward Joao Pedro was dismissed late in Tuesday’s Champions League victory against Benfica.

Maresca emphasised the importance of assessing each sending-off individually rather than seeing a pattern.

He distinguished between intentional fouls and split-second decisions made during gameplay.

The Italian manager specifically referenced the Manchester United and Brighton incidents as examples of quick decisions rather than disciplinary issues.

Maresca remains confident his team is progressing positively despite recent setbacks.

He attributed many dropped points to red cards and an extensive injury list currently affecting eight players.

Chelsea sit eighth in the Premier League table with just one point from their last three matches.

Maresca dismissed suggestions that Liverpool might be vulnerable following consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

He described Liverpool as a formidable opponent having an exceptional season under difficult circumstances.

The Chelsea manager specifically acknowledged the tragedy of forward Diogo Jota’s death in a July road accident.

Maresca praised Liverpool’s strength in coping with daily reminders of their teammate’s absence.

He believes Liverpool’s performance this season exceeds expectations given their challenging situation. – AFP