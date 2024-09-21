China Open 2024: Soon Huat-Shevon March into final

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional mixed doubles players Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai are one step away from a hat-trick of titles this season when they reached the final of the 2024 China Open by knocking out home pair Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi today.

In the semi-final action held at Changzhou Olympic Sports Center, the married couple ranked 12th in the world came up with a positive approach to defeat their opponents in straight sets 21-18, 21-18 in 51 minutes.

They will be meeting either Indonesian pair Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja or China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in the final.

“Very happy with this achievement as it is our third final this season.

“It is also the first final of a Super 1000 status tournament so we want to emerge as champions,“ said Shevon in the audio shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).