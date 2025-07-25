China Open: Malaysia assured of men’s doubles semis ticket

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are assured of a place in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the 2025 China Open Badminton Championships after Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun checked into the last eight today.

World number seven Wei Chong-Kai Wun edged compatriots Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong 17-21, 21-17, 21-19 in 56 minutes in the second round at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou.

Their reward is an all-Malaysian quarter-final against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, after the national number one pair sent French siblings Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov packing 21-17, 21-18.

Goh Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing are also through to the women’s doubles quarter-finals after pulling off a stunning 26-21, 7-21, 21-18 win over world number eight Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan.

Awaiting them in the quarter-finals tomorrow is the home pair of Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian - BERNAMA