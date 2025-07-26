Emma Raducanu nears first WTA final since US Open win at DC Open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu moved closer to her first WTA final since her stunning 2021 US Open triumph, overcoming Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5 in grueling conditions at the DC Open. The 21-year-old, who battled injuries for much of the past two years, now faces a potential final rematch against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, her opponent from that Flushing Meadows breakthrough.

Raducanu described the match as one of the toughest she has played due to the extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 95F (35C). “It was one of the toughest matches conditions-wise I’ve ever played in,“ she said. “Those points in the second set, I was getting a bit wobbly. I’m just happy I could close it out in two sets.”

The former US Open champion, who took a medical timeout in the second set, rallied to win the final five games. “Brutal conditions. Right in the peak heat of the day. It was incredibly difficult,“ Raducanu admitted. “I had to call a doctor on. Wasn’t feeling too good in the second set.”

Fernandez, meanwhile, fought through leg cramps to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). The Canadian, who lost to Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final, could set up a rematch if she overcomes either Elena Rybakina or Magdalena Frech in the semis.

Raducanu, who also defeated Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, called her semifinal run a “big benchmark” after her injury struggles. “I have played three great matches to be here in the semifinals, and it is the first semis in a long time,“ she said. “I’m really proud of that.”- AFP