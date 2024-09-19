China Open: Yew Sin-Ee Yi cruise into men’s doubles quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi cruised into the quarter-finals of the China Open 2024 today without losing much sweat.

In the second round of the tournament which took place at the Xincheng Gymnasium, Changzhou, Yew Sin-Ee Yi who are ranked 23rd in the world had no problem recording an easy victory over Taiwanese pair Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen 21-19, 21-14 in a match that lasted just 35 minutes.

It was the third victory for Yew Sin-Ee Yii against the Taiwanese pair since they had also beaten them in two previous meetings at the quarter-final stage last year.

Waiting for Yew Sin-Ee Yi in the quarter-final round tomorrow would be the winner of the action involving Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Andreas Søndergaard-Jesper Toft from Denmark.

Also following in their footsteps were national men’s doubles pair who have just turned professional, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, after beating compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King 21-14, 25-23 and are scheduled to meet another Malaysian pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun’s who had defeated the world champion pair from South Korea, Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae.

National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie also moved into the next round after beating Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran from Thailand 21-16, 21-12 and face a tough encounter against China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin in the quarterfinals.