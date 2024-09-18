China Open: Yew Sin-Ee Yi, Tang Jie-Ee Wei clear first hurdle

NATIONAL men’s doubles professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had to work their socks off to beat Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei- Yang Po Hsuan 13-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the first round of the China Open in Changzhou today.

The Malaysians needed 44 minutes to subdue the sixth-seeded Taiwanese pair and set up a second-round date with either Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen, also of Taiwan, or Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

In the mixed doubles event, Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei cruised into the second round after taking just 26 minutes to dispose of India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath 21-14, 21-11.

The Malaysians will next take on Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja after the Indonesians advanced to the second round when their opponents, Lee Chun Hei Reginald-Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong retired in the second game after losing the first.