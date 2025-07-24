Powering next wave of MSME with AI

IT is early morning in Kuala Lumpur. The city begins to stir as shopfronts open, food stalls prepare their first orders and delivery vans roll through narrow lanes.

Notifications appear on screens. Chatbots reply to customers instantly. Inventory updates arrive before a single word is spoken. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now part of the micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises’ (MSME) morning routine.

Not futuristic, not far away, but happening here and now. From neighbourhood cafes to independent logistics firms, AI is steadily becoming a partner in growth.

There are 1.2 million enterprises that form the foundation of Malaysia’s economy. They create jobs, serve local communities and shape the pulse of our cities and towns. But to compete and thrive, they are no longer asking how to grow bigger; they are asking how to grow smarter.

AI is no longer just for tech giants; it is now within reach for everyone. Start small by using AI for a repetitive task like replying to enquiries or sending reminders.

You may be surprised how much time it saves. Explore the tools you already use, such as accounting or email platforms. There is no need to buy anything new. Most importantly, stand out by learning through action and asking questions. Join a short class or attend a local session.

To voice out, AI is not about replacing people. It is about reclaiming time. It reduces repetitive tasks, sharpens decisions and frees up owners to focus on creativity, strategy and service.

We need to reflect and recognise that the future of enterprise is not reserved for the large and well-funded. In Malaysia, support for this transformation is growing. The SME Digitalisation Grant and Mdec’s Go Digital initiative are opening new doors for MSME to adopt digital tools that are affordable, intuitive and scalable.

But technology alone is not enough. The transition requires belief. Many business owners hesitate not because they lack ambition but because they lack guidance. The fear of complexity must be met with mentorship. The digital divide must be addressed through accessible training, peer learning and support that feels human, not technical.

Building a future-ready MSME sector is a shared responsibility. It is about embedding trust, equipping every entrepreneur to ask better questions, make sharper decisions and step into the future with confidence.

AI will not take away the soul of Malaysian MSME; it will refine and help tradition reach further, personal stories scale wider and local businesses operate with global intelligence.

Let there be commitment to empower every business owner with tools that can elevate, simplify and inspire.

Liew Mei Xuan is a lecturer at Sunway Business School, Sunway University.

