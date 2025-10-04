Christian Horner contacts F1 team owners seeking return to paddock

FORMER RED BULL TEAM PRINCIPAL CHRISTIAN HORNER is contacting “pretty much every team owner” in his quest to return to Formula One.

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell revealed this development at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

Haas team chief Ayao Komatsu had disclosed on Thursday that Horner approached the American outfit about a potential role.

Cowell confirmed he spoke with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll on Friday morning to gather information.

“It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment,“ Cowell told reporters.

Cowell immediately dismissed speculation about the 51-year-old Briton joining Aston Martin.

“I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future,“ Cowell stated.

Rumours intensified after Aston Martin hired car design expert Adrian Newey, who created Red Bull’s championship-winning cars under Horner’s leadership.

Horner guided Red Bull to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles before his dismissal in July.

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen also denied Horner could be joining his French team.

“There’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine,“ Nielsen informed reporters.

“But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. This is Formula 1, after all.”

Williams team principal James Vowles said he would welcome a conversation with Horner if contacted.

“I think you should always welcome a conversation and there’s no point closing the door,“ Vowles commented.

“I think we’re very happy with the structure we have and it’s working,“ he added.

“So I don’t see any reason to make any changes to that.” – AFP