NATIONAL team centre-back Dion Cools is set to become Malaysia’s first-ever player to feature in Japan’s top-tier football after completing a permanent move to J1 League side Cerezo Osaka from Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

Cerezo Osaka in a statement said the 29-year-old Harimau Malaya defender will join the squad after fulfilling his national team duties as Malaysia prepare to face Vietnam in their second Group F match of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers next Tuesday.

“Cerezo Osaka are pleased to announce that Dion Cools has joined the club from Buriram United FC (Thailand) on a permanent deal.

“He has also been selected for the Malaysian national team for the Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. He will be on international duty starting June 5 and is scheduled to join the club upon the conclusion of his national team commitments,” the club said today.

Cools, who previously played in Europe for Belgium’s Club Brugge and FC Midtjylland of Denmark, expressed his excitement about embarking on a new chapter with the Japanese J1 League club.

“I’m truly happy to have the opportunity to come to Japan and Osaka, and I’m very grateful for this chance. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff, and all the fans and supporters as soon as possible.

“I will give my all to help the team win as many games as possible and achieve our goals. Thank you for your support,” said the heritage player.

Cools has helped Buriram United secure multiple domestic titles as well as the 2024/2025 ASEAN Club Championship since joining the Thunder Castle squad in January 2023.

Meanwhile, the official Harimau Malaya page, Malaysia NT, congratulated Dion Cools on becoming the first Malaysian to play in Asia’s top league with Cerezo Osaka.