Cools will stop at nothing to help Malaysia make history

DOHA: Centre-back Dion Cools is ready to give it his everything to help the Harimau Malaya make history by getting past the group stage in their first appearance in 17 years at the 2023 Asian Cup Finals here.

The 27-year-old Buriram United player said it would be an amazing achievement if Malaysia could get past Group E, also comprising Jordan, Bahrain and two-time champions South Korea, to advance to the last 16 for the first time.

“I really believe that we can do it (qualify for the round of 16). We believe we can do it, so that is the most important thing.

“And I will do anything... run and fight ... to make sure that we win,” he told the Malaysian media at the hotel the team are staying in here today.

Malaysia will start their 2023 Asian Cup campaign against Jordan at the Al Janoub Stadium here on Monday (1.30 am Jan 16 Malaysian time).

Harimau Malaya, under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon, will then face Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Jan 20 before completing their group fixture against two-time champions South Korea at Al Janoub Stadium on Jan 25.

On their opening clash against Jordan, Cools is optimistic that Malaysia will be able to compete with them instead of being intimidated by their world number 87 ranked opponents’ hard and physical game.

“We also have qualities, we have fast and agile players, maybe they (opponents) are a bit stronger and taller than us... so I’m not concerned (about Jordan’s approach),” he said.

This is Malaysia’s fourth appearance in the Asian Cup after qualifying on merit for three other editions - Iran in 1976; Kuwait in 1980 and as joint hosts with Singapore in 2007.

Get the latest news and information on the 2023 Asian Cup at asiancup.bernama.com.-Bernama