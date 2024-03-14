Damok ready to rock ARRC 2024

NATIONAL rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, is confident of using his World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) experience to shake up the competition in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2024.

The 22-year-old racer, who is representing Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda (BSH) Racing Team in the AP 250cc category, will start his campaign at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from tomorrow until Sunday.

The former Moto3 rider is not taking the competition lightly although he is targeting a podium finish in all six rounds of the ARRC 2024.

“The switch from Moto3 is still a challenge for me. I need to change my riding style to put up a strong challenge.

“I'm not setting high targets but will remain calm and focused to adapt myself fully to the bike (Honda CBR250RR) that I will be using for the races,” he told an online news conference today.

Damok last raced in ARRC in 2019, also in the AP 250cc category.

After Thailand, the ARRC will move to the Zhuhai International Circuit, China (April 19-21), Mobility Resort Motegi, Japan (June 7-9), Mandalika International Circuit, Indonesia (July 26-28), Sepang International Circuit (Sept 13-15) before returning to the Chang International Circuit (Dec 6-8).

Yesterday, Damok was announced as a new rider for BSH, together with Md Zaqhwan Zaidi in the ASB1000 premier class astride a Honda CBR1000RRR 2024, and Md Helmi Azman and Azroy Hakeem Anuar in the SS600cc class on a Honda CBR600RR. – Bernama