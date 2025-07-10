AFTER FIM JuniorGP World Championship at the Magny-Cours Circuit in France where the race took place in wet conditions and Hakim Danish crashed out while running in 6th position, he now returns with renewed motivation and valuable experience gained from last week.

“Last weekend, I had just completed my JuniorGP race and I’m staying positive for this week. It’s my first time racing at the Sachsenring Circuit, but I’ve prepared by studying videos and watching past races here. I hope to give my best and I appreciate your support and prayers as I take on this new circuit,” said Danish.

Round 5 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup takes place this weekend at Sachsenring, Germany. This short but technical track is famously known as The Sachsenring Rollercoaster due to its unique, undulating layout.

Stretching 3.67 kilometres, the circuit features 3 right-hand corners and 10 left-handers, with the final uphill turn expected to provide an intense challenge and close racing this weekend.

Danish remains at the top of the overall standings with 148 points, holding a 32-point lead over second-placed rider Brian Uriarte of Spain.

SIC Racing Team Manager, Zulfahmi Khairuddin, is also on-site at Sachsenring to oversee all preparations, setup, and strategy to ensure a smooth race week.