Decade-old ‘mistake’ inspires football legend to brew ‘Kopi Pablo Dollah’

WHO would have thought that a funny incident in Singapore a decade ago actually inspired national football legend Datuk Dollah Salleh into branding his coffee chain “Kopi Pablo Dollah”, which was launched yesterday.

Speaking of the incident, which occurred when he led Malaysia in the 2014 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup (now known as the ASEAN Championship), Dollah said the scoreboard at the Jalan Besar Stadium had inadvertently displayed his name as “Pablo” Dollah Salleh before the match began.

That ‘mistake’, he said, has now become part of his identity.

“I don’t know how that name (Pablo) came about but, until today, some still call me by that name.

“Although that name is synonymous with Colombian (drug lord) Pablo (Escobar), this (Pablo Dollah) is unique and different,” said the former Harimau Malaya forward as he burst out in laughter when met after the launch of the “Kopi Pablo Dollah” here yesterday.

However, Dollah, who is also the Sri Pahang FC team manager, said that just because he has ventured into business does not mean he is ready to leave the world of football behind.

“Football is in my blood. I feel it’s quite difficult to leave the football behind but who knows, Insya-Allah, if this ‘Kopi Pablo Dollah’ takes off, there is a possibility... let’s wait and see,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event today saw Dollah launch a 100 per cent locally brewed coffee for the domestic market, aimed at providing drinkers a different experience with its unique taste.

Also present at the launch were FAM president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, his deputy Datuk S. Sivasundaram and Dollah’s former national teammates.