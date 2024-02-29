PETALING JAYA: Divers Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah have been removed from Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

According to TheStar, the two senior divers have been removed from the programme for their failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics as announced by RTG coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam.

Pandela and Nur Dhabitah failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after their performances at the World Aquatics Championships which was held earlier this month.

Meanwhile, two up-and-coming divers Bertrand Rhodict and Enrique Maccartney Harold have been promoted into RTG under the Fast Track programme.

