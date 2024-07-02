Pandelela-Nur Dhabitah fail to earn ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri failed in their bid for a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 12th in the 10m Platform Synchronised diving event at the World Aquatics Championships (WAC) in Doha, Qatar, today.

The duo failed to produce their best and finished 12th in the competition that featured 16 diving pairs, collecting 240.06 points overall in the competition held at the Hamad Aquatic Centre.

The top spot was clinched by China’s China Chen Yuxi-Quan Hingchan with 362.22 overall points followed by North Korea’s Kim Mi Rae-Jo Jin Min (320.70 points) while Great Britain pair Toulson Lois-Spendolini Sirieix fimnished third with (299.34 points).

To qualify for the Olympics, Pandelela-Dhabitah need to finish among the top four in the competition.

Earlier, Ooi Tza Lian-Muhammad Syafiq Puteh who competed in the men’s individual 3m Springboard were also eliminated after finishing in 23rd place with (352.10 points) and 45 with (296.35 points) respectively. - Bernama