Dortmund bans agents from dressing room after Bellingham family incident

BORUSSIA DORTMUND has reinforced its prohibition against agents and family members entering dressing room areas following a reported confrontation involving Jobe Bellingham’s parents.

German media outlets Bild and Sky Germany detailed an incident where Mark Bellingham waited in the player tunnel after Saturday’s match against St Pauli.

Sky Germany reported that the elder Bellingham engaged in a lengthy and emotional discussion with sporting director Sebastian Kehl after his son was substituted at halftime.

Dortmund surrendered a two-goal lead in the final five minutes while playing with ten men after Filippo Mane’s dismissal.

Kehl told Bild that such incidents will not happen again despite not directly referencing the specific confrontation.

“We are all disappointed with yesterday’s result. And yet, the active area is and remains reserved for players, coaches and management, not families and advisors,“ he said.

Jobe Bellingham joined Dortmund from Sunderland this summer and was making his Bundesliga debut during the match.

His older brother Jude previously played for Dortmund before transferring to Real Madrid for over 100 million euros in 2023. – AFP