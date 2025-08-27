$!Vivo V60 Malaysia: 10x ZEISS zoom camera phone from RM1,999

VIVO Malaysia has officially launched the highly anticipated V60 smartphone, marking a significant leap forward in mobile photography technology. Priced competitively starting from RM1,999, the device brings professional-grade camera capabilities to the mainstream market through an exclusive collaboration with renowned optics manufacturer ZEISS.

Game-Changing Camera System

The standout feature of the Vivo V60 is its advanced camera system, headlined by a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera equipped with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The innovative periscope design enables the segment’s leading 10x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom while maintaining a sleek form factor.

“Built with the idea of bringing professional-level portrait photography to smartphones, vivo V60 helps users easily capture beautiful moments,“ said Mike Xu, CEO of vivo Malaysia. The device excels in challenging scenarios like concert photography, allowing users to capture detailed stage performances with vivid clarity and natural skin tones.

The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature offers five golden portrait focal lengths, including professional-grade 85mm and 100mm options typically found in flagship devices. Enhanced with ZEISS Style Bokeh, users can achieve cinematic portraits with creamy background blur effects.