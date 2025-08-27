$!Vivo V60 Malaysia: 10x ZEISS zoom camera phone from RM1,999

VIVO Malaysia has officially launched the highly anticipated V60 smartphone, marking a significant leap forward in mobile photography technology. Priced competitively starting from RM1,999, the device brings professional-grade camera capabilities to the mainstream market through an exclusive collaboration with renowned optics manufacturer ZEISS.
Game-Changing Camera System
The standout feature of the Vivo V60 is its advanced camera system, headlined by a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera equipped with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The innovative periscope design enables the segment’s leading 10x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom while maintaining a sleek form factor.
“Built with the idea of bringing professional-level portrait photography to smartphones, vivo V60 helps users easily capture beautiful moments,“ said Mike Xu, CEO of vivo Malaysia. The device excels in challenging scenarios like concert photography, allowing users to capture detailed stage performances with vivid clarity and natural skin tones.
The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature offers five golden portrait focal lengths, including professional-grade 85mm and 100mm options typically found in flagship devices. Enhanced with ZEISS Style Bokeh, users can achieve cinematic portraits with creamy background blur effects.
AI-Powered Photography Features
Beyond hardware excellence, the V60 integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities for effortless content creation. The AI Erase 3.0 feature removes unwanted objects from photos with a single tap, while AI Reflection Erase eliminates glare from glass surfaces. For creative enhancement, AI Four-Season Portrait adds seasonal vibes to outdoor shots, and AI Image Expander intelligently extends photo compositions.
Robust Design and Performance
Despite its camera-focused positioning, the V60 doesn’t compromise on durability or performance. The device boasts IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, withstanding submersion up to 1.5 meters for 120 minutes. A new Diamond Shield Glass provides enhanced drop protection, supported by an internal Comprehensive Cushioning Structure.
Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, paired with 12GB RAM (expandable to 24GB) and up to 512GB storage. The massive 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery supports 90W FlashCharge technology for rapid power replenishment.
Enhanced Connectivity and AI Integration
The V60 introduces AI SuperLink technology, specifically optimized for Malaysia’s subway environment with special tuning for the Kajang Line. This ensures consistent connectivity in challenging locations like underground stations and elevators.
Google Gemini integration provides seamless task management across applications, while AI Smart Call Assistant offers real-time translation and transcription for international communications.
Availability and Pricing
The Vivo V60 is available immediately in three nature-inspired colors: Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Mist Gray. Pricing starts at RM1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, RM2,299 for the 12GB + 512GB model, with an online exclusive 8GB + 256GB option at RM1,899.
The device includes four OS updates and six years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support. More information is available at vivo.com/my.