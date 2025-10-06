PUTRAJAYA: The success garnered by several national doubles players should not make them too comfortable to the point of affecting their performance.

That was among the reminders given by the national doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky, to his charges given that they still have many tournaments to go and they still have a lot to catch up, besides having to work harder in their efforts to pursue the bigger dream, which is the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympic Games.

“If we talk about satisfaction, we should appreciate what the players have done with satisfaction.

“But we must remember not to let that satisfaction cause us to be complacent because there are still many tournaments and the Olympics is still far away,“ he said when met after the Road To Gold meeting at Menara Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS) here today.

Earlier, two men’s doubles pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, displayed impressive performances in several recent tournaments they participated in.

For Aaron-Wooi Yik, they managed to win three titles in three months, namely the Asian Badminton Championships in April, the Thailand Open (May) and the Singapore Open earlier this month, while Wei-Chong Kai Wun won the Malaysian Masters.

In addition, the national women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M Thinaah were also no less impressive when they won the Thailand Open.

Meanwhile, Rexy also expressed his gratitude to the RTG committee, especially to the Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh who started the programme early.

“I think we are the first country to prepare for LA28 by establishing the RTG programme. For me this is a positive development for the RTG athletes,” he said.