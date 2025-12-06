BANGI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has shortened the investigation period for high-profile cases from one and a half years to just six months, thanks to the implementation of new approaches, including upskilling officers and utilising the latest technology.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said one of the main factors that enabled the shorter investigation period was the improvement of investigation modules and systems by reviewing outdated elements in the commission’s procedures.

“In the past, one high-profile case could take us about one and a half years to complete the investigation papers, but now we can complete them within six months. Secondly, we enhance our officers’ skills and knowledge.

“About 10 years ago, we needed to dispatch many officers to conduct surveillance. But now, we just use technology to locate suspects and witnesses. So, in a very short period, we can locate the suspect or the person we want to find,” he said.

Azam said this at a press conference after attending the 2025 MACC-NTU International Law Enforcement Programme Convocation here today.

In addition, Azam said the MACC has also established strategic collaborations with external parties to strengthen its investigation capabilities, especially in technical aspects and financial forensics.

He said international cooperation also plays a vital role, particularly in tracing and recovering assets located abroad.

“We also collaborate with many parties. For example, our collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants helps us with asset tracing and forensic accounting,“ he said.

On the need to increase staffing, Azam said that although there was a rise in the number of reports from 2020 to April 2025, totalling 34,819, mass recruitment of MACC officers is not the primary solution to strengthening anti-corruption efforts.

“I do not see that adding a large number of MACC officers is the solution to combat corruption in this country. The most important thing is our approach,” he said, adding that during the same period, 5,145 investigation papers were opened, leading to the arrest of 5,703 individuals.

He said that out of these arrests, 2,479 individuals were prosecuted and 1,274 were subsequently convicted in court.

The MACC also recorded significant financial enforcement outcomes, including the seizure of RM3.54 billion in assets and the forfeiture of an additional RM27.87 billion.

At today’s convocation, 250 people graduated from the programme, and they have now been appointed as new MACC officers.