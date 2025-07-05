Driven Leclerc determined to restore Ferrari to the top of F1

FERRARI driver Charles Leclerc told AFP he is determined to get the most “iconic team” in Formula One back to the summit after a difficult start to the season.

The 27-year-old Monegasque, who has eight Grand Prix wins to his name since his debut in 2018, takes heart that he has finished on the podium in three of the last four races.

Ferrari lie second in the constructors championship on 210 points, but a massive 217 adrift of McLaren heading into this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Leclerc is fifth in the drivers title race on 119 with team-mate seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth on 91.

Leclerc has big ambitions given the last time Ferrari won the constructors title was in 2008, and Kimi Raikkonen the last of their drivers to be crowned world champion in 2007.

Leclerc concedes the first part of the season was “disappointing”, falling well below expectations and they were working hard to iron out their weaknesses so as to be more competitive.

The recent upturn in fortunes on the track shows he said they were making progress, if not yet turned the corner.

“However, we cannot stop there,“ he told AFP on the sidelines at Silverstone.

“The objective is far bigger when you are Ferrari.

“It is imperative we win again and regularly.”

Leclerc admits the atmosphere in the early part of the season was “complicated” but the accomplished pianist, who has also had shares in racehorses, prefers to look on the bright side.

“I like to put things in context,“ he said.

“I am a Formula One driver, what’s more at Ferrari, it is something I always dreamed about.

“Whilst of course the present situation affects me, as when you are a driver you want to win, I am still an extremely fortunate person to be doing the thing I most love in the world.”

Leclerc, whose last win came in the United States in 2024, adds people should not interpret that as him being satisfied with the status quo.

“I am far from happy with the situation and I am absolutely trying to do everything in order to rectify matters,“ he said.

“Indeed that is where I discover my motivation: that of returning the most iconic ‘team’ to the highest level and to win the world championship together.”

'The wrong foot'

Leclerc says being “200 percent honest” achieving that this year “is going to be extremely complicated”.

“I would never say it is impossible till the moment it is mathematically the case.

“However, McLaren have an enormous lead, their drivers too, so it will be tough.”

In theory Leclerc has until 2029 -- when his contract comes to an end -- to achieve his aim but he says next year will be pivotal to how the future pans out for them.

“Next year will be extremely important for the ‘team’ because of the new rules,“ he said.

“If one gets off on the right foot, it will be a very good omen for the following years, on the other hand if we get off on the wrong foot it will be much tougher to get back to the top.”

Leclerc says that Hamilton's arrival after a dozen seasons at Mercedes has helped in the process of addressing issues with the car.

“Our collaboration is going really well,“ said Leclerc.

“Lewis arrived at a team and a structure totally different to the one he had worked with for so long,“ he said.

“He came with a completely different vision with alternative solutions for the problems amd made his fair share of observations which helped us a lot.

“On my side I have knowledge of the system and of the Ferrari infrastructure.”

Leclerc says he has not learned anything from Hamilton, though, he added with all the 40-year-old Briton's experience he had kept an eye on him.

“The manner in which we work has stayed rather individual,“ he said.

“However, on the other hand clearly the first time he arrived at HQ I analysed and observed all he did.

“With all the success he has had, it is normal to do that.”- AFP