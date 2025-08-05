Dutch players’ group files billion-dollar class action against FIFA

A Dutch football players’ group has announced plans for a Europe-wide class action lawsuit against FIFA, seeking billions in compensation for alleged income losses due to restrictive transfer regulations. The Dutch Foundation for Justice stated that FIFA’s rules have impacted roughly 100,000 players across European member states and the UK since 2002.

Consultancy firm Compass Lexecon estimates damages could total billions of euros, with foundation board member Dolf Segaar calling it a “billion-dollar claim.” The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) is among the defendants named in the lawsuit.

The case is being filed under the Dutch Act on the Settlement of Mass Damages in Collective Action (WAMCA), allowing the foundation to represent a large group of professional players. FIFA and the KNVB have not yet responded to requests for comment.

A preliminary analysis suggests players collectively earned 8% less over their careers due to FIFA’s regulations. “All professional football players have lost a significant amount of earnings due to the unlawful FIFA Regulations,“ said foundation chair Lucia Melcherts.

The lawsuit follows a 2024 EU court ruling involving former player Lassana Diarra, which found some FIFA transfer rules violated EU laws. FIFA later adopted interim regulations modifying compensation calculations for contract breaches.

The foundation is being advised by law firm Dupont-Hissel, founded by Jean-Louis Dupont, who previously handled the landmark Bosman ruling in 1995. Dupont represented Diarra in his case, calling a favorable judgment a milestone for modernizing football governance. - Reuters