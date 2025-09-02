Ederson leaves Manchester City for Fenerbahce as Donnarumma nears move

MANCHESTER City have confirmed the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Ederson to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Brazilian international ends his trophy-laden stay at the Etihad Stadium that began in 2017.

Ederson’s move comes ahead of the anticipated arrival of Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma is reportedly set to sign for Pep Guardiola’s side for 35 million euros despite being pivotal in PSG’s Champions League victory last term.

City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford during the close season.

Trafford has started each of City’s three league matches so far but has failed to convince.

Ederson was described by City as one of the most successful players in the club’s history.

With his superb distribution, the Brazilian was instrumental to Guardiola’s possession-based philosophy.

There were growing doubts last season about Ederson’s shot-stopping abilities however.

City posted tribute messages on social media with pictures of Ederson celebrating numerous titles.

The goalkeeper won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time in Manchester.

He also helped City secure their first Champions League trophy in 2023.

Ederson made 372 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The Brazilian kept 122 clean sheets in his 276 Premier League appearances.

Ederson expressed his gratitude to the club and fans in an emotional farewell message.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together,“ he said.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”

He added that while he was leaving with his wife and children, he was leaving behind a big family at Manchester City. – AFP