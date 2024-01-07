Eight countries to participate in Royal Pahang F3000 Powerboat Championship

KUANTAN: Eight countries will compete in the Royal Pahang F3000 Powerboat Championship, which will take place at Sungai Kuantan (Kuantan River) here from Aug 2 to 4.

The championship will feature local and international powerboat pilots from Brazil, New Zealand, the United States, Brunei, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, Australia, and Malaysia, with two categories contested - the 1.5-kilometre circuit race and drag race.

Pahang Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man said the event is being held for the first time in conjunction with the third edition of the Kuantan 188 Festival.

“The event, involving local and international participants, is expected to attract local and foreign tourists to Pahang, indirectly helping the state’s tourism industry.

“I believe this championship will also draw public interest from those who want to see the event up close,“ she told a press conference here today in conjunction with the Kuantan 188 Festival, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors during its three-day run starting Aug 2.

The Kuantan 188 Festival is held to celebrate the birthdays of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, on July 30, and his consort, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, on Aug 5.

Taking place at the Menara Kuantan (Kuantan Tower) grounds, other attractions include concert performances by local and international artistes, the K188 Fun Race, and K188 Cars and Coffee, which will showcase 110 vintage cars and a coffee gathering.