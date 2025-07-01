Elavarasan aims to revive Kelantan TRW in Super League

NEWLY appointed Kelantan TRW head coach E. Elavarasan is determined to steer the team to a stronger standing in the 2025/26 Super League campaign.

Elavarasan said that in the previous season, the team — then known as Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) — had finished at the bottom of the league table, and this time he is targeting at least a top-eight finish.

“I accepted the offer to become the new head coach due to several factors. I’ve always seen Kelantan as a team with great history and once among the best. That is what drives me to restore its standing in this Super League season.

“I had discussions with clubs abroad before making this decision. In fact, I’ve been shuttling overseas over the past few years. This offer gave me a reason to finally settle down here,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting his first training session with his players at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today, which was also attended by Kelantan TRW Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Irwan Rizal Mohd Ali.

Elavarasan further urged football fans not to place undue pressure on the newly-formed Kelantan TRW squad, stressing that the players truly need the continued support of their fans.

He said although Kelantan’s performances over the past three or four years have been lacklustre, he is confident that things will improve steadily over time.

“We need to play first before we can truly assess our strengths and weaknesses. We’re also expecting the arrival of foreign players next week.

“So far, we have 10 players including those with experience, as well as some under-23 players with strong potential. With the addition of new players and management, I hope we can bring the team to a much better level,” he said.