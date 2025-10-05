Emma Raducanu confident of progress despite recent painful defeats

EMMA Raducanu believes she is moving in the right direction despite two painful recent defeats.

The British number one acknowledged it was hard to quickly get over her losses to Jessica Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova last month.

Raducanu squandered three match points against former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova at the Korea Open on September 18.

A fortnight later, she was unable to close out victory against world number seven Pegula at the China Open.

The 2021 US Open champion had a 5-2 advantage over Pegula before letting slip three more match points.

Ahead of her participation in the Wuhan Open, the 22-year-old was eager to draw on the positives.

Raducanu said it was hard for her to process losing two matches in a week with match points.

She found the second match easier to get over than the first because she was playing better tennis.

The British star felt she did not dwell on the losses for too long and got straight back to work.

Raducanu confirmed she feels she is improving and making progress every day.

She still sees differences in where she wants to go but knows her daily work will get her there. – Bernama-PA Media/dpa