English FA to review safety of walls around pitches after player dies

THE English Football Association will review the safety of walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League system following the death of player Billy Vigar.

The 21-year-old former Arsenal academy player sustained a significant brain injury while playing for seventh-tier side Chichester City.

Local media reported that Vigar hit his head on a concrete barrier beside the pitch during an Isthmian League Premier Division game last Saturday.

He died in hospital on Thursday, prompting the FA to announce an immediate safety review.

“We will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League system,“ the governing body stated.

The review will include finding ways to assist clubs in identifying and implementing additional safety measures at their stadiums.

Its goal is to help clubs mitigate any potential safety risks associated with pitch-side infrastructure.

Tributes will be paid to Vigar during FA Cup and National League matches this weekend.

The National League system operates below the English Football League, with the Isthmian League occupying levels seven and eight of the football pyramid. – Reuters