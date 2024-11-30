ESPORTS Integrated (ESI) plans to make Malaysia a hub for hosting esports world championships, not only limited to Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) but also various other games in the future.

ESI chief executive officer Ahmed Faris Amir said it was one of his efforts to follow the national esports blueprint to make Malaysia known as a country capable of providing the best facilities in e-sports.

“Generally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and many other ministries such as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) support the organisation of the M6 (MLBB World Championship). So we will strive for Malaysia to become the destination of choice for the world championship competition for other games.

“We hope that after this, other games (other than MLBB) will choose Malaysia (as the host country) based on the support given to MLBB this year,“ he said when met after the M6 World Championship Torch Run in Bukit Bintang, here today.

Earlier, Malaysia hosted the MLBB World Championship for the second time from Nov 21 to Dec 15.

A total of 23 teams from various countries participated in this edition with Malaysia represented by Selangor Red Giants (SRG) and Team Vamos.

Meanwhile, Head of Marketing and Business Development at MOONTON Games, Fikri Rizal Mahruddin said the team is committed to developing the esports ecosystem in Malaysia through various tournaments and programmes that will be held in the future.

“There are several international tournaments (MLBB) that will be held in Malaysia and we will announce later. In addition, we will focus on developing the esports ecosystem together with ESI and KBS, one of which in January we will have a movie about the life journey of the country’s leading former MLBB player, Muhammad Faris Zakaria (Soloz),“ he said.