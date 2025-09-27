Europe grab control of Ryder Cup, spoil Trump’s visit

EUROPE spoiled the party and took a big step toward retaining the Ryder Cup on foreign soil by grabbing a 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 lead over the U.S. on Friday at Bethpage Black where President Donald Trump paid a visit to support the home team.

The party atmosphere that many American fans showed up early for was short-lived as Europe took the morning foursomes session 3-1 before taking the afternoon fourballs 2-1/2 to 1-1/2 to leave plenty of blue on the Bethpage Black scoreboard.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time now. So to have got off to a good start feels great,“ Englishman Tommy Fleetwood said after going 2-0 on the first day.

The Europeans, who are seeking their first away win in the biennial event since 2012 and require 14 total points to retain the trophy, have won each of the last six Ryder Cups in which they led after Day 1, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Not even the arrival of Trump, who was on hand to watch the afternoon matches get underway and even emerged from his secure area to fist-bump American golfer Bryson DeChambeau at the first tee, was enough to spark the home side.

Even Scottie Scheffler was far from his dominant self as the American joined Tiger Woods and Ian Woosnam as the only players ranked No. 1 in the world to lose twice on the first day of a Ryder Cup, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Justin Thomas, the heartbeat of the American side, did his part as he and Ryder Cup rookie Cameron Young, playing in his home state and on a course where he won the New York State Open as an amateur in 2017, combined for seven birdies in 13 holes in a 6&5 fourballs win over Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Jon Rahm, who teamed with Tyrell Hatton to beat DeChambeau and Thomas 4&3 in foursomes, led off the fourball matches with Sepp Straka and did most of the heavy lifting in a 3&2 win over Scheffler and Ryder Cup rookie J.J. Spaun.

“We can’t do this alone, it’s a team. I’ve been really fortunate to have really good teammates,“ Rahm said after going 2-0 on Friday.

DOWN TO THE LAST HOLE

Scheffler sank a 22-foot birdie at the par-four 15th to threaten a late comeback but Rahm, who was lights out with his putter, responded seconds later with a 20-footer to maintain their cushion before they secured the point on the next hole.

“We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities,“ said Scheffler. “It really just came down to me not holing enough putts.”

Fleetwood, who was playing alongside fellow Englishman Justin Rose, birdied the 14th to build a 1UP lead and then added another from 18 feet two holes later en route to a 1UP win over DeChambeau and Ben Griffin.

The day’s final match, which pitted Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Ireland’s Shane Lowry against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, came down to the last hole after the Europeans let a 2UP lead slip over a two-hole stretch on the back nine.

McIlroy had an 11-foot putt at the last to secure a full point for Europe but could not get his putt to drop and they settled for a tie.

“It’s been a great day for Europe,“ said McIlroy. “We have come out of the gates really strong like we wanted to. Yeah, we should be really proud of ourselves.”

History is not in the host’s favour, especially considering that under the current 28-point format, the only team to overcome a 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 deficit or worse to win a Ryder Cup was the 1999 American squad captained by Ben Crenshaw.

“We’ve only played 28% of the points. This is first quarter. We’ve still got three quarters to go,“ said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. “I’ve got a lot of faith in my boys.”

Saturday’s schedule will mirror that of Friday before the Ryder Cup concludes with Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Due to Trump’s presence, there were additional screening measures in place including airport-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.