Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged with rape in UK

FORMER Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was on Friday charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after complaints by three women, UK police said.

The charges against the 32-year-old Ghana international relate to alleged offences that took place between 2021 and 2022, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

They “follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022” following the first complaint, police said.

Lawyers for Partey, 32, said in a statement he “denies all the charges against him”.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation,“ said lawyer Jenny Wiltshire.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further,“ she added.

Partey, who was charged four days after leaving the North London club, will appear in court in central London on August 5.

Police said the rape charges related to two women, with the sexual assault complaint relating to a third.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said their priority was providing “support to the women who have come forward”.

And he urged anyone “impacted by the case” or “who has information” to contact police. - AFP