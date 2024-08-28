Fahmi withdraws from KLFA presidential race

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Fahmi Fadzil today announced his withdrawal from the contest for the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) presidency.

Fahmi said the decision was made following the Cabinet’s decision today to prohibit Ministers or Deputy Ministers from running for or holding the position of president in any sports association.

“This is based on a Cabinet decision from 2007. So, what we decided today is that we will continue the practice of not being involved (in sports associations), with no exceptions.

“Effective immediately, I am withdrawing from running as a candidate for KLFA president,” he said at the weekly Communications Minister press conference here.

Fahmi added that he had referred the decision to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Last Friday, Fahmi offered himself as a candidate for the KLFA presidency in the association’s committee election congress.

Following the Cabinet’s decision today, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also announced his withdrawal from the race for the KLFA presidency.

“I remain committed to supporting KLFA in developing a healthy football ecosystem and supporting the success of KL City FC as a professional football team,“ he said in a post on the X platform today.

At the same time, Nik Nazmi said he would continue to be the patron of Setiawangsa Rangers football club, an affiliate of KLFA. He founded Setiawangsa Rangers in 2018.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said he was unaware of the veracity of claims that certain parties were attempting to invite PAS to join the Unity Government.

“I have no comment, but what I can say is that in terms of the memorandum of understanding (allocation for Opposition MPs), the matter is being reviewed, and we just have to wait for the process,“ he said.